Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

DMX Recorded a Double Disc Gospel Album

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
DMX

Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

A new Rolling Stone article reveals DMX was working on a gospel-influenced double album.

The titles of the albums are Walk With Me Now (hip hop) and You’ll Fly With Me (profanity-free spiritual offerings).

The album was recorded in the late 2000’s when DMX went to Arizona.

According to The Source, DMX, ambitious to perform the gospel album on tour at Southern megachurches and wanted to open his own church, House of the Afflicted, where he would minister to the homeless and those who struggle with addiction.

While some of the songs leaked, a majority are stored away on hard drives.

RELATED: Prayer Vigil Planned For DMX Outside Hospital Where Rapper Remains On Life Support

RELATED: DMX Hosts Virtual Bible Study On Instagram [VIDEO]

DMX Recorded a Double Disc Gospel Album  was originally published on praisephilly.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close