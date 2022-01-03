By Construction Job Training and Jobs Available!

CLOSE
Job Training Available! 1000s of Construction Jobs Available!
Accepting those with fellonies! No need for a highschool diploma!
BY Construction Training Has New daytime and nighttime classes starting in January at three locations:
Avondale Meadows YMCA, 3908 Meadows Dr.
PACE, 2555 N. Keystone Ave., Ste. 170
Southeast Community Services, 901 E. Shelby St.
More info here:
The class at Southeast Community Services offers paid hands-on training and can help students with childcare, basic skills training, financial coaching, transportation assistance and legal counseling.
The Carpenter’s Son:
Phone Guests:
Chris Price – President of the Indiana Construction Roundtable
Maurice Dunn – CEO and President of the Carpenter’s Son
