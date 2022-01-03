Get Up Erica
Joys! & Concerns?? "Did You Have Trouble Getting To Work After The Holiday?"

GRIFF” is back to all of his crazy antics for 2022. Joys! & Concerns?? is kicking off the new year and he almost didn’t make it to work on time! “GRIFF” did have a great time in Indianapolis, Indiana with fans from AM 1310, 92.7 FM 95.1 FMThe Light – Indy’s radio station for inspiration & praise, and Joy 107.1, your inspiration station in Columbus in Columbus, OH.

Did you have any trouble getting up to go to work after the New Year holiday?

