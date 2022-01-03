PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday January 3rd 2022

Open Lines 1- 1:30

1:30 – 2PM -Job Training Available! 1000s of Construction Jobs Available!

Accepting those with fellonies! No need for a highschool diploma!

BY Construction Training Has New daytime and nighttime classes starting in January at three locations: Avondale Meadows YMCA, 3908 Meadows Dr. PACE, 2555 N. Keystone Ave., Ste. 170 Southeast Community Services, 901 E. Shelby St.

More info here: https://bytraining.arlo.co/w/

The class at Southeast Community Services offers paid hands-on training and can help students with childcare, basic skills training, financial coaching, transportation assistance and legal counseling.

Phone Guests: Chris Price – President of the Indiana Construction Roundtable Maurice Dunn – CEO and President of the Carpenter’s Son

2PM – End of Show – New Year Goals

