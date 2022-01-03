Community Connection
Community Connection Monday January 3rd 2022

Community Connection Monday January 3rd 2022

 

Open Lines 1- 1:30

 

1:30 – 2PM -Job Training Available! 1000s of Construction Jobs Available!

Accepting those with fellonies! No need for a highschool diploma!
BY Construction Training Has New daytime and nighttime classes starting in January at three locations:
Avondale Meadows YMCA, 3908 Meadows Dr.
PACE, 2555 N. Keystone Ave., Ste. 170
Southeast Community Services, 901 E. Shelby St.
More info here:
The class at Southeast Community Services offers paid hands-on training and can help students with childcare, basic skills training, financial coaching, transportation assistance and legal counseling.
The Carpenters Son – https://www.buildtcs.com/abouttcs
Phone Guests:
Chris Price – President of the Indiana Construction Roundtable
Maurice Dunn – CEO and President of the Carpenter’s Son

2PM – End of Show – New Year Goals

