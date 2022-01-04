CLOSE
IndyStar Racial Justice and Equity Reporter Brandon Drenon Joins Us Live On Community Connection!
“Brandon was recently hired by the Indianapolis Star, as their Racial Justice and Equity Reporter, in charge of covering the black and brown communities of Indianpolis.”
About Brandon Drenon – https://www.indystar.com/staff/7621813002/brandon-drenon/
“Right now he is in the middle of what is called the 317 project . Where he tells the stories of everyday black and brown people and everyday things, right here in Indianapolis. People and things many of us may know nothing about. “
