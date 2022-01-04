Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

IndyStar Racial Justice and Equity Reporter Brandon Drenon Joins Us Live On Community Connection!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Brandon Drenon | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar Racial Justice and Equity Reporter Brandon Drenon Joins Us Live On Community Connection!
“Brandon was recently hired by the Indianapolis Star, as their Racial Justice and Equity Reporter, in charge of covering the black and brown communities of Indianpolis.”
“Right now he is in the middle of what is called the 317 project . Where he tells the stories of everyday black and brown people and everyday things, right here in Indianapolis. People and things many of us may know nothing about. “

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close