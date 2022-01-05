Get Up Erica
Mr. Griffin: Doubling Up On Jesus [VIDEO]

You can only increase your faith by taking in the proper information, and GRIFF is doing his duty this year to learn more about Christ by practicing a habit that he calls “doubling up on Jesus.”

Whether it’s studying the scripture more, reading a new book that enhances your knowledge on the power that comes with believing in God or simply applying what you’ve learned to strengthen a significant relationship in your life, GRIFF’s theory proves that there’s always room to grow when it comes to building on your love for Christ.

Get a good word in with "Mr. Griffin" on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

 

