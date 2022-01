PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

1-1:45: Psychologist & U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Valerie McCray Joined Us Live.

“Building The Future Indiana”

Find Out More About Dr. Valerie McCray U.S. Senate Candidate:

https://drvaleriemccray.org/

Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/McCrayforUSSenate

Twitter link: https://twitter.com/drvmccray2022?lang=en

1:45 to End of Show : Open Lines

Also On AM 1310: The Light: