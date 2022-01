PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday January 11th 2022

IMPD Chief Randall Taylor Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

City County Councillor Maggie A. Lewis Council Majority Leader Of District 10 Joined Us Live To Discuss Last Nights Meeting .

President & CEO Of The Indianapolis Urban League Tony Mason Joined Us Live. The Next Tuesday January 25th Is the Next Meal Give-away!

Also On AM 1310: The Light: