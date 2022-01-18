PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday January 18th 2022

Merlin Gonzales President & CEO of Faith Hope and Love Community, Inc. Spoke To Us About Food Insecurity.

Topic:Food insecurity, food access and the missional approach to alleviate hunger.Website: https://www.fhlcommunity.org/

Radio One Is Encouraging Everyone To Call The office of Indiana Speaker of the House Tod Houston At 317-232-9677 And Say No To House Bill 1134, “Education Matters”

More info on HB 1134: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/house/1134

President/CEO of IndyGo Inez Evans Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Topics:

IndyGo secured $81 million for the construction of the Purple LineExpanding the IndyGo workforce2021 accomplishments Exciting plans ahead in 2022More Info:https://www.indygo.net/

