Community Connection Wednesday January 19th 2022

Community Connection Wednesday January 19th 2022

 

Marvin Reynolds Highlights A Solution Series Of Conversations The Last Saturday Of Every Month At First Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA (5321 E 42nd St, Indianapolis, IN 46226).

Marvin is the Founder & Executive Director of Beyond the march corporation e-learning Hub and Principal at Aspire Indy, “Solution Series”

Saturday Jan 29th – Focus on the FamilyFirst Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA 11am – 1PM

Saturday February 26th – Focus on the Community11AM – 1PM First Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA

Saturday March 26th – Focus on Education Saturday 11AM – 1PM First Trinity Lutheran Church ELCA

Saturday March 30th – Focus on the Youth11AM – 1PM First Trinity Lutheran Church ELCAWebsite coming on Monday: http://www.aspireindy.org

 

Today We Shared About A Partnership Between Marathon Health and GangGang Involving Art & Health.

This partnership will brighten up some of our health centers? The Indy-based cultural development firm will work with local artists in six cities to create the murals.

More info on the art project: https://www.marathon-health.com/marathon-health-launches-ganggang-public-art-project/?fbclid=IwAR1ct-4kLEkmT3-NhnkGWLu91FNOnb2C8b8gUP4srJGCMQQeOwgXJELkkBk

About Marathon Health: “We partner with employers to make healthcare work better for their employees. Powered by care that’s convenient and easy to access. That goes further, offering a fundamentally different experience focused on wellness before, during, and after a visit. That delivers lower costs, improved outcomes and better health.”

Website: https://www.marathon-health.com/

About: A Cultural Startup – “We Produce, Promote And Preserve Culture In Cities By Investing In The Creative Economy.”

Website: https://ganggangculture.com/

Phone Guests:

Shelly Towns – Marathon Health Chief Marketing Officer

Molly Jeffers – GANGGANG Co-Founder and Executive Director

Photos
