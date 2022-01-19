Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Healthy Ever After: Visioning For The New Year With Dr. Sabrina Jackson [Listen]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Some people make New Years Resolutions, others create vision boards or do both. However, you decide to plan out your goals for 2022 and beyond, what we do know is a sign of maintaining a healthy mental state is walking out the dreams God has given you. ” The People Expert,” Dr. Sabrina Jacksonis a licensed psychologist, ordained minister, and author of the book “My Essential Vision Atlas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dr. Jackson stops by the Get Up! Church to talk about ways to get your visions in order for the new year. Dr. Jackson gives a couple of steps to help you along the way and how a “DREAM” is key.

Learn more from her book “My Essential Vision Atlas” available now at SabrinaJackson.com

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Healthy Ever After: Visioning For The New Year With Dr. Sabrina Jackson [Listen]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close