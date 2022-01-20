Community Connection Thursday January 20th 2022

Community Connection
Recently Retired Vice Chair of the Indiana Democratic Party And Long-Time Political Activist Cordelia Lewis Burks Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

One of her famous quotes is this. “That the only day in the year when all people are equal is election day…when each of us who are registered can cast one vote.”

Just some things on her resume:

· Super Delegate for then senator Barak Obama — worked in Chicago on his senate campaign.

· Women for Obama — An Obama Organizer in general· Nationally recognized for her political advocacy

· Locally — Indiana’s Highest Award — The Sagamore of the Wabash

· Locally — Indiana Federation of Democratic Women’s Leadership Award. ·           Locally — Indiana Minority Business Magazine’s Rosa Parks Trailblazer of Diversity Award For Her Work in Labor. Government, Community Advocacy… As well as her political involvement etc.

Phone Guest: Cordelia Lewis-Burks – Former Vice-Chair, IN Democratic Party, Political and Community Activist

 

Sports Writer From The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Danny Bridges Joined us Live On Community Connection

More info on the Indianapolis Recorder: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/

