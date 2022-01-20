Get Up Erica
NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Talks Voting Rights Bill And Biden’s 1st Year As President

Many were disappointed with recent rulings within the Senate as Democrats were blocked out by Republicans when it came to voting rights legislation relating to the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

We got NAACP CEO & President Derrick Johnson on the phone today to help us all understand exactly what caused the opposition and what we can all do in the future to take actions in our own hands.

Johnson also gave his opinion on US President Joe Biden’s first year in office, letting us know that while he’s done a great job so far in living up to his promises there’s a lot more he needs to address throughout the next three years in his current term. From the student loan debt crisis to prioritizing voting rights protection, let’s just say good ol’ Joe has a lot of work ahead of him.

Listen to our full conversation with Derrick Johnson, NAACP President & CEO, on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

 

