Community Connection Friday January 21st 2022

Carolyn Jackson State Representative of District 1 & Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Chaplain and Asst. Democratic Whip for House Democrats Joined Us Live!

MDwise, Inc., MHCMC and Indianapolis Healthy Start Presents: Community Baby Shower (Marion County)! Saturday January 22nd From 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Register Here By TODAY: https://www.mdwise.org/events/events-calendar/2022/january/mdwise,-minority-health-coalition-of-marion-county?fbclid=IwAR0OAC5scGLySvhkMRjoF1H51DVp1YsHWQ3as-Y_eOpuSMs5rs-6-H06IQk

About:

MDwise, Minority Health Coalition of Marion County and Indianapolis Healthy start presents Community Baby shower, Free Event for New and Expecting Moms, Dads and Support persons

Prizes, speakers and refreshments

Health and wellness information including breastfeeding and healthy eating

Learn about safe sleeping habits for your baby in the Safe Sleep training program

Location: Emmanuel Christian Fellowship Center Church

3400 N. Post Road Indianapolis, IN 46226

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Let Us Know What Bills and Things We Need To Be Paying Attention To!

Marion County Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine & 2 Guests Speak On Infant Mortality.

Topics:

How Has The Infant Mortality Rate Changed Since Last Year?

What are things that can be done to have a healthy baby and delivery?

Can Pregnant Women Take The Covid Vaccine?

What Is The Black Infant Mortality Rate?

Etc.

Guests:

Rachel Maxey – Outreach Supervisor MdWise

Mary Payton – Health Educator w/ Indianapolis Healthy Start

