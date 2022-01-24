Celebrity News
RCA Inspiration and Provident Entertainment Celebrate Three Nominations for 53RD NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

Nashville, TN (January 19, 2022) – RCA Inspiration and Provident Entertainment celebrate three NAACP Image Awards nominations for album and song releases in the Gospel/Christian categories. Recognizing these inspirational collaborations released in 2021, chart-toppers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (K Approved Enterprises/RCA Inspiration), H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (Provident Entertainment), and Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) each garnered nods for the upcoming 53rd NAACP Image Awards.  

 Nominated in the category of Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album is the duet project released by hit-makers Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music, featuring their live performances on Jonny x Mali: Live in LA (Life Room Label/K Approved Enterprises/MNRK/RCA Inspiration). Nominated in the category of Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song, are: the co-artist collaboration by hit-makers H.E.R. and Tauren Wells, who recorded the uplifting single “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” (RCA/Provident Entertainment), and hit-maker Kirk Franklin, for his song “Overcome 2021” (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), released on Apple Music in June 2021 for its exclusive “Juneteenth 2021 Freedom Songs” Playlist.  

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 8 PM/7C on BET.  

