Howard University & Alto Pharmacy Announce “Alto Scholars” Scholarship Program

(Black PR Wire) SAN FRANCISCO– Alto Pharmacy (“Alto”), a patient-centric telehealth pharmacy committed to health and well being, today announced a three-year partnership with the Howard University College of Pharmacy (“HUCOP”). Under the program, Alto will contribute $450,000 to support scholarships for approximately five students each of the three years. This builds on an existing partnership that established paid internships and forged a career path to quality permanent pharmacist roles for aspiring HUCOP students.

“At Alto, we are working every day to help people live healthier by transforming the pharmacy industry. We can only do that over the long-term if there is another generation of smart, committed, and diverse pharmacists to help continue to innovate, whether at Alto or elsewhere in the industry. This partnership is a small first step in supporting and empowering that generation,” said Matt Gamache-Asselin, founder of Alto Pharmacy.

Several “Alto Scholars” will be selected by the College of Pharmacy’s scholarship committee each year. Alto’s 10-week immersive internship program empowers HUCOP students to learn side by side with Alto pharmacists at our fulfillment centers, build rapport with our senior management, and hopefully join Alto upon graduation.

“We are preparing students to be leaders in pharmacy practice, and the Alto Scholarship Fund will help us invest in our students,” said Toyin Tofade, dean and professor at Howard University College of Pharmacy. “Our partnership with Alto Pharmacy provides scholarships that will enhance student education, expand networking opportunities and provide real-world experiences for Howard pharmacy students.”

“The Howard University College of Pharmacy is clearly a leader in educating and developing the next generation of pharmacists. It is an honor for Alto to be able to support and partner with them by making access to this world-class program possible for more students. We hope this is just the start of a long and impactful partnership,” said Gamache-Asselin.

The partnership’s first interns, from Summer 2021, gave the program rave reviews for its hands-on learning opportunities. “I am grateful to have been afforded this opportunity and to collaborate with a team that is as passionate as I am. From helping develop new standard operating procedures to market research on how to better serve patients, it was an incredible growth experience,” said HUCOP student Mesay Abomsa. “Alto gave me the opportunity to meet many new people and practice networking skills while also establishing a network of professional contacts, mentors, and references. I also learned more about fertility and the medications used to treat it. Knowing about fertility gave me an extra skill set because it is not typically taught in pharmacy school curriculums,” said HUCOP student Benedicta Agbodza.

Howard University & Alto Pharmacy Announce “Alto Scholars” Scholarship Program was originally published on praiserichmond.com

