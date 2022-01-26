Introducing: Randy Weston Of Judah Band Breaks Down Their Heavenly New Single “Making A Way”

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

“Introducing” is our way of putting you on to the next great acts in gospel music, and this week we’re delighted to get up with talented singer Randy Weston of the extremely gifted collective Judah Band.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

With their new single, “Making A Way,” Judah Band set out to deliver the important message that God will always be there to construct a path for success if you remember to keep Him in your view. Weston specifically explained to us over the phone that he considers it to be his “life anthem” after overcoming many obstacles in life, one major one including a past battle with cancer.

In addition to debuting “Making A Way” with us here at the Get Up! church, Weston also shared what the group has planned when it comes to a full live album as well as getting into his charity, 19:17 to benefit low income and homeless people.

19:17 is a faith-based organization created by Randy Weston to provide assistance to low-income and destitute families in need. These are some of the special programs provided:

Toiletry Drive – toiletries will be collected and provided to those attending community events held by Randy Weston and Judah Band.

Neighborhood Canvassing – Randy Weston and Judah Band along with the 19:17 Street Team will canvas communities and offer goods and services.

10 Minute Manna – Attendees will be invited to escape the elements on the 19:17 Tour Bus while receiving a meal and participating during 10-minute inspirational, faith-based teachings and discussions.

Meal Services – 19:17 will partner with local missions and faith-based establishments to provide meals, services, and goods to the community.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Get familiar with Randy Weston & Judah Band with this special episode of “Introducing” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Introducing: Randy Weston Of Judah Band Breaks Down Their Heavenly New Single “Making A Way” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: