Healthy Ever After – Tips For Creating A Fitness Plan Without Needing A Trainer

We’re nearly at the end of January already, and some people have already given up on their New Years fitness goals, and now you may feel like you need some work out help by motivating you to get to the gym.

In this mornings Healthy Ever After on Get Up Mornings, Erica Campbell talks with personal trainer Dawn Strozier. A long time personal trainer, Dawn stops by to share some good tips for those who plan on creating that fitness plan, without needing to have a personal trainer!

