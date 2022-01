PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday January 27th 2022

Democratic Indiana Senate Candidate Haneefah Khaaliq for U.S. Senate Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Issues Of Importance for Candidate Haneefah Khaaliq:

Reproductive Rights, Terrorism, Voting, War, Animal Rights, Cryptocurrency, Budget & Economy, Civil Rights, Corporate Taxes, Crime & Policing, Education, Energy & Environment, Farming & Agriculture, Foreign Policy, Government Reform, Guns, Healthcare, Housing & Credit, Human Trafficking, Immigration, Infrastructure, Jobs, Minimum Wage & Unions, Marijuana & Drug Policy, Military, NASA, Nuclear Weapons, Poverty, Prison Reform, Reparations, Social Security, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Student Loan Debt, Taxes, and more!

Learn More About Her Platform Here: http://www.haneefahkhaaliq.org

Indianapolis Recorder Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live As Well!

