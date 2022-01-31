Community Connection
Community Connection Monday January 31st 2022

Community Connection Monday January 31st 2022

 

Open Lines from 1-2 PM

Child Advocates 2PM – End of Show – Child Advocates Inc. Selected for New Statewide Services for Youth

“Indiana’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) has chosen Child Advocates as its first, single statewide access site for DMHA’s High Fidelity Wraparound program. The program, new to Child Advocates, offers support and services to Hoosier children and youth who face serious mental health or behavioral challenges.”

More about the program:

“The High Fidelity Wraparound program helps address the complex needs of youth who may also be in danger of out-of-home placement. It focuses on keeping children in their homes for mental health services and it involves a team of family, friends, community, and professional supports to work collaboratively to develop one individualized plan of care for each child.”

More info here:

https://www.childadvocates.net/child-advocates-selected-for-new-statewide-services-for-youth/?fbclid=IwAR1Sxd93ZVRtdhXFdxTiP4hOm5oh_nplIY_ITVXMSjE4646n6cDAFgs0xHo

Phone Guests:

Rachel Roman Lagunas – Director of Child Advocates Direct Representation Program

Cindy Booth – CEO Child Advocates

Photos
Close