Community Connection Tuesday Feb 1st 2022

1PM – 1:30PM – Arts Council of Indianapolis High Art Billboard Program

About: ” The Arts Council of Indianapolis and partner Reagan Outdoor Advertising (formerly Fairway Outdoor), have created High Art, a city-wide public art project which takes 10 works of art by central Indiana artists, prints them in a billboard format and places them around the city on a rotating basis. Images are rotated in and out of various locations as sites open up in the regular rotation of billboard advertisements. The works will rotate for one year on billboards throughout Marion and the seven surrounding counties.”

More information here:

https://indyarts.org/pa/item/high-art-billboard-project-2

Phone Guests:Micah Wilson – Local Artist

Lindsey Lord – Arts Council Of Indianapolis High Art Program Manager

1:30 PM – End of Show: Open Lines

