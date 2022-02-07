Tia And Tamera Mowry Are Our Skin Goals In Latest Instagram Selfie

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

We love a good twin moment and luckily for us, Tia and Tamera Mowry give us plenty! Earlier today, the twin sisters took to Instagram to show off their fresh, glowing faces in a gorgeous twin selfie that proves that Black still refuses to crack!

Rocking oversized hoop earrings and a slicked-back bun, Tia took to the social media platform to share the adorable photoset that led with a beautiful picture of her and her twin sister, Tamera who rocked straight back cornrow braids and medium-sized hoop earrings. The photoset also included fun, intimate family photos and videos of both of their children and husbands.

“Family time is the best time, ya’ll!,” Tia captioned her photo.

Tamera also shared another shot of her and her twin sister, this time writing a heartfelt caption to her Tia where she called her her “wombmate.” “You are my heart @tiamowry!” she wrote. “I love you so much!!! God knew what he was doing when he made us wombmates ”

But publicly expressing their love for each other is nothing new for the 43-year-old Sister Sister alums as last year, Tia explained to PEOPLE how she and Tamera still have an innate connection to each other, which she calls their “twintuition.” “I’m pretty sure it’s still there,” Tia explained. “It’s just a part of being a twin. You have that built in twintuition. You really, really do.”

She continued, “She cannot lie to me, and I cannot lie to her, man. Really. Because we just know each other. You know what I mean? We shared the womb. We call each other womb-mates.” How sweet! Don’t miss… Tia Mowry Serves In Thigh-High Boots And A Fierce Pantsuit On Instagram Tia Mowry Gives Us Boss Baddie In Three Leather Looks On Reels

