Community Connection Monday Febrauary 7th 2022

The Largest Teachers Union in the State of Indiana The Indiana State Teachers Association, Joined Us In Opposition Of House Bill 11-34 or “Education Matters”

Indiana State Teachers Association Article Encouraging Taking Action Against House Bill 11-34 : https://www.ista-in.org/take-action-tweet-to-your-legislators-to-oppose-sb-167-and-hb-1134?fbclid=IwAR2cfG2Za97JEjGPp5LEk9q9IxPeWciCSII6xvvrGb51Q5e8J0kON_ivtEE

They Say: “Every student deserves an accurate, honest and quality education, no matter the color of their skin or their parent’s ZIP code.

While educators want to provide every student an accurate and quality education, certain legislators want to whitewash parts of our history. HB 1134 would censor teaching in our classrooms and place unnecessary additional workloads on teachers.

Tweet to your senator and tell them to oppose HB 1134.”

Phone Guests:

Keith Gambill – President, Indiana State Teacher’s Association

Wafa Safi – Hamilton County Indiana High School Science Teacher

Robin Straten, Owner of Tiny Urban Escapes, “Indianapolis’ Most Unique & Intimate Garden Hotel” Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Business Website: https://www.tinyurbanescapes.com/

About:

“Our four suite boutique hotel and glass pavilion event space, beautifully crafted from upcycled-shipping containers serves as a sanctuary, bearing a fresh reminder that peace can be found amidst any place.”

Robin Staten – Owner, Tiny Urban Escapes

