Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Tuesday February 8th 2022

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday February 8th 2022

 

IMPD Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation Kendale Adams Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Topics to be discussed:

· Is IMPD charging for body worn camera video requests?

 

The City-County Council Joined Us Live To Speak On Last Night’s Meeting.

Things brought up in last night’s meeting;

  • Redevelopment Projects Proposed- One new measure would use TIF funding to establish a mixed-use, multi-family development in the 16 Tech neighborhood
  • – Another development project proposal allocates $750 thousand to the Lafayette Square Community Revitalization Enhancement district.
  • – Final approval was given to code changes that allow for downtown traffic changes for new IndyGo super stops.
  • – And a 150 Million Dollar Development Project Near 96th & Meridian has been given council approval to move forward.
  • Indianapolis City County Council: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068814386207
  • Phone Guests:
  • Councillor Maggie Lewis – City County Council Majority Leader, (D), City County Council District 10
  • Representative Councillor Dan Boots City County Council District 3 Representative Councillor Leeroy Robinson – District 1 Chairman of Public safety & Criminal Justice

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 6 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 6 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close