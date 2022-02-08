PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday February 8th 2022

IMPD Deputy Chief of Criminal Investigation Kendale Adams Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Topics to be discussed:

· Is IMPD charging for body worn camera video requests?

The Civilian Police Merit Board during its monthly meeting unanimously approved the 40-page proposal that law enforcement officials have said will give the department more flexibility in how it disciplines its officers

– AND MORE! https://www.indy.gov/agency/indianapolis-metropolitan-police-department?fbclid=IwAR1TakhmV2-1E-U_1U3ZU0nFwONSmcKgqVbI9v3sgF3w_-fOEb4_r42vzeA

The City-County Council Joined Us Live To Speak On Last Night’s Meeting.

Things brought up in last night’s meeting;

Redevelopment Projects Proposed- One new measure would use TIF funding to establish a mixed-use, multi-family development in the 16 Tech neighborhood

– Another development project proposal allocates $750 thousand to the Lafayette Square Community Revitalization Enhancement district.

– Final approval was given to code changes that allow for downtown traffic changes for new IndyGo super stops.

– And a 150 Million Dollar Development Project Near 96th & Meridian has been given council approval to move forward.

Indianapolis City County Council: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068814386207

Phone Guests:

Councillor Maggie Lewis – City County Council Majority Leader, (D), City County Council District 10

Representative Councillor Dan Boots City County Council District 3 Representative Councillor Leeroy Robinson – District 1 Chairman of Public safety & Criminal Justice

