The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis historic Monster Meetings With Ilyasah Shabazz

Monster Meeting

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis historic Monster Meetings return for the 2022 season on Sunday, February 27. The keynote speaker for the event will be Ilyasah Shabazz who is the daughter of Malcolm X as well as an award-winning author and educator. Ms. Shabazz preserves the legacy of her parents by dedicating herself to institution building and intergenerational leadership development with the tenants of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Reserve your FREE tickets NOW to hear this incredible speaker on February 27 at monstermeeting.org. Refreshments and live musical entertainment will be served.

