Community Connection Thursday February 10th 2022

Mt Zion Federal Credit Union Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Mount Zion (Indpls) Federal Credit Union, Provides services designed to meet your financial needs.

Contact:

3549 North Boulevard Place Indianapolis, IN 46208

Telephone: (317) 923-4010

MTZionFCU@sbcglobal.net

Website: https://www.mzbchurch.org/credit_union

Office Hours:

Monday – Thursday, 10:00 am. – 5:00 pm. , Friday, 10:00 am. – 6:00 pm.,Saturday 9:00 am. – 1:00 pm.

Phone Guests: LewWana Brit – CEO Mt Zion Federal Credit Union

Doris Doggett – Chair of the board at the Mt Zion Federal Credit Union

Marshawn Wolley – Founder of Black Onyx Management Inc

Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See

Opening Sept. 17, 2022 At The The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

President and CEO Jennifer Pace Robinson of the The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis Joined Us Live To Speak On The New Exibit.

More Info: “The Children’s Museum in collaboration with The Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, the Emmett Till Interpretive Center, and the Till family is creating a national touring exhibit to share the story of Emmett Till, a Black 14-year-old from Chicago who was brutally murdered while visiting his uncle’s home in Mississippi in 1955. The exhibit will focus on five key stories:

Emmett’s personal story

How Emmett’s murder fueled the Civil Rights Movement

How a community and family have worked to keep Emmett’s memory alive

How the vandalized historical marker connects to us today

How together as a community we can commit to racial reconciliation”

Website: https://www.childrensmuseum.org/exhibits/emmett-till

