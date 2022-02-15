PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday February 14th 2022

Compounding The Dream! | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Black History Month Service | Presented By The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis

Sunday February 20th, 6PM at Temple of Praise Apostolic Assembly 3969 Meadows Dr. Indianapolis, IN 46205

Keynote Speaker:

Rev. Dr. Jamal Harrison Bryant – Senior Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Indianapolis Preliminary Breakfast | Tuesday February 22nd at 10 AM | Jewel Center 3333 North Illinois Indianapolis, IN

Guest Speakers:

The Honerable Kerry Forestal – Marion County Sheriff

The Honorable Vop Osilli – President of the Indianapolis City-County Council District 11

Phone Guests:

Elder Lionel Rush – President, Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance & Sr. Pastor at Greater Anointing Fellowship Church Of God In Christ (COGIC)

Lonell “King Ro” Connelly – IMA Presidential Assistant, Community Activist, Former City County Councilman, Musician, Entertainer

Dr. Thomas Brown – Host of Operation Breadbasket Presents: Harambe—Sat mornings @ 9:00 on Light, Veteran Civil Rights Activist

