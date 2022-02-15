Community Connection
Community Connection Tuesday February 15th 2022

Danyette Smith, The First Ever Director Of Domestic Violence Programming At The City Of Indianapolis Office Of Public Health & Safety Joined Us Live!

Topic is also Teen Dating Violence and Prevention.

Resources: Loveisrespect.org – 1.866.331.9474.Domestic Violence Network –

https://www.thehotline.org/ 800.799.SAFE (7233)More info in the article below from

Info On Danyette & The New Posiition: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/danyette-smith-named-director-of-domestic-violence-programming/?fbclid=IwAR1HNGY5rq1wbakdIIY4ln90l-7-qieoMCXXq0GNQ1n3WCAVIXfVM5a6gCM

 

New WTHR-TV Weekday Anchor Felicia Lawrence Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

More here: https://www.wthr.com/article/news/local/felicia-lawrence-joining-13news-weekday-anchor-wthr-january-scott-swan-anne-marie-tiernon-chicago/531-063061a2-7cf0-48bd-b0a7-352acc8cf9f7?fbclid=IwAR30A00DgBXiZISpK9lAIvAV4TqSuHxr_vGtRQWsQvlG3TPtPi3WqNL1yIA#:~:text=Felicia%20Lawrence%2C%20who%20most%20recently,the%2013News%20team%20in%20January.&text=INDIANAPOLIS%20%E2%80%94%20WTHR%20is%20thrilled%20to,Swan%20and%20Anne%20Marie%20Tiernon

About:

– Chicago Native

– Real Estate License

– Special Areas of Interest?

– Community Causes?

