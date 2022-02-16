Indy
HomeIndy

Indiana cracking down on reckless driving after hit-and-run crash that injured IPS student

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As a 12-year-old IPS student recovers after being hit by a motorist on her way to school, Indiana law enforcement agencies are cracking down on reckless driving and bad habits behind the wheel.

Although the student is expected to be back in class soon, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says reckless driving and deadly traffic incidents are on the rise.

“Last year we saw more fatalities from a traffic safety perspective than we’ve had in decades,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “We’re seeing a pretty large increase in reckless driving behaviors, or dangerous driving.”

It’s a harsh reality for the Hoosier state and one too many instances that wreak havoc on the community.

“We have seen where people are just disobeying traffic laws. Running the lights, they are still texting and, on their phone while they are operating, not paying attention to the road,” said IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

Read more from WRTV here

Indiana cracking down on reckless driving after hit-and-run crash that injured IPS student  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 6 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 6 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close