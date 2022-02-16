PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — As a 12-year-old IPS student recovers after being hit by a motorist on her way to school, Indiana law enforcement agencies are cracking down on reckless driving and bad habits behind the wheel.

Although the student is expected to be back in class soon, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says reckless driving and deadly traffic incidents are on the rise.

“Last year we saw more fatalities from a traffic safety perspective than we’ve had in decades,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “We’re seeing a pretty large increase in reckless driving behaviors, or dangerous driving.”

It’s a harsh reality for the Hoosier state and one too many instances that wreak havoc on the community.

“We have seen where people are just disobeying traffic laws. Running the lights, they are still texting and, on their phone while they are operating, not paying attention to the road,” said IMPD Sgt. Vincent Stewart.

Read more from WRTV here

Indiana cracking down on reckless driving after hit-and-run crash that injured IPS student was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: