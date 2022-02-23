PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection February 23rd 2022

Patty Spitler’s New Book, “The Dog Who Saved My Life” Is Here!

About:

“The Dog Who Saved My Life is Patty’s compelling look at growing up in Dayton, Ohio, getting radio DJ jobs as a teenager, becoming a TV personality in Indianapolis and how she had to give up her life’s passion – work – because of hearing loss. How a dog named Louie helped her bounce back from depression and put her back on the TV screen is her inspirational, candid and often humorous story.”

More Info Here: https://www.petpalstv.com/post/patty-s-book-is-here?fbclid=IwAR2NPLFC5rw0zVm-2dsL1RuIikEPn9m4DiHJXearZ8fFWn33q3cgBu-HlQI

