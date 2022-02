PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday February 25th 2022

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus & Open Lines

State Rep Vanessa Summers (D) Of IN House District 99 Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

She Is Up For Re-Election At The Primary On May 3rd.

More Info On Rep. Vanessa Summers: https://indianahousedemocrats.org/members/vanessa-summers/full?fbclid=IwAR0ZrcC0uUL0o1ZiT3ZsrnHupfcsr20F3pCnM2ZQ4EoxYKgsSYW_NNWpD0A

Phone List:

