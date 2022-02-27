Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Were Honored With The President’s Award At The 53rd NAACP Image Awards

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were honored with The President’s Award at last night’s NAACP Image Awards in recognition of their special achievements and public service. With this award, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex join past recipients including Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, and Rihanna all of whom have previously been honored with the distinguished award.

Through their Archewell Foundation which launched in 2020, the couple has helped support efforts that tackle the COVID-19 pandemic while focusing their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for racial justice.

At last night’s awards ceremony, the couple took the stage where Harry thanked the Black community for “welcoming me so warmly,” while Meghan, said she “couldn’t be prouder.” Along with her husband, Meghan was also accompanied by her mom, Doria Ragland.

“It’s inspiring to think about the legacy of the Image Awards, which began shortly after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 were passed into law,” the Duchess of Sussex said during the couple’s acceptance speech. “Today, we can continue that legacy by re-establishing federal voting protections in our country and fulfilling the work of civil rights giants, like the late John Lewis.”

She continued, “we are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees.”

Harry then added, “Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community. I also echo the immense gratitude for tonight, both for this award and this community for welcoming me so warmly. I think it’s safe to say that I come from a very different background from my incredible wife, yet our lives were brought together for a reason. We share a commitment to a life of service, a responsibility to combat injustice, and a belief that the most often overlooked are the most important to listen to.” Meghan then continued, “And I couldn’t be prouder that we’re doing this work together. We moved to California, my home state, shortly before the murder of George Floyd. For Black America, those nine minutes and 29 seconds transcended time, invoking centuries of our unhealed wounds. In the months that followed, as my husband and I spoke with the civil rights community, we committed ourselves and our organization, Archewell, to illuminating those who are advancing racial justice and progress.”

Congratulations to the couple for achieving such a great honor.

