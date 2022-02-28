Community Connection Monday February 28th 2022

Community Connection
IPS Rebuilding Stronger Meeting TONIGHT (In Person)

Arlington Middle School at 6PM TONIGHT

Address: 4825 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Phase 2 of Indianapolis Public Schools’ Rebuilding Stronger Initiative begins TODAY February 28 with the first of several monthly meetings held at IPS schools throughout the district.

More Info: https://myips.org/rebuilding-stronger-community-conversations/?fbclid=IwAR1VMLQZTYCvdRn0ug-U5EtSAJtOzAlwpou8L3IBhoyafQKVK9EhKi2PT1M

 

We Spoke To Living Black History Maker Derek Tudor Morris Founder Of No BOBS ( No Black On Black Slayings).

The No BOBS organization is currently seeking skilled admin volunteers & regular volunteers More info here: https://nobobs.org/?fbclid=IwAR17hm6UJyZ0QO4Qa3v8m966Pmq90Qco1S-nrt7hvmAa4a93Ruji38IhyDw

About:

  • He created the 1st trademarked Mini Van Go Mobile Art Gallery in Indiana & in the U.S.

  • – He created No Black On Black Slayings (No BOBS) organization that have been compared to the work that Malcolm X & the Nation Of Islam did in the past prior to Malcolm’s death, and No BOBS have been saving lives, helping food deserts, providing job seekers with business atire, promoting nonviolence & anti-guns and more for almost 8 years in Indy.
  • – He Is a co-author with Indy’s IMPD, Clergy, Business men & more of the book called “From Broken Boys To Reigning Kings” which is designed for the at-risk populations.
  • – AND MORE!

 

We Spoke To A Living Black History Maker, Cordelia Lewis Burkes.

About:

Cordelia Lewis Burks is the Vice Chairwoman of the Indiana Democratic Party, a Committee Woman of the National Democratic Committee and its Executive Committee representing the Midwestern States, she is a member and the former Secretary of the Association of State Democratic Chairs, She was the first Indiana “Super Delegate”, for then Senator Barack Obama, having been assigned to work in Chicago in his Senatorial Campaign, and more!

