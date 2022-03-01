PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 1st 2022

Open Lines 1PM – 2PM

“African Americans In Indianapolis – The Story Of A People Determined To Be Free” – By David Leander Williams

Order The Book Or His Other Books Here: https://www.davidleanderwilliams.com/

Book Description:

“In African Americans in Indianapolis, author and historian David Leander Williams explores this history by examining the daunting and horrendous historical events African Americans living in Indianapolis encountered between 1820 and 1970, as well as the community’s determination to overcome these challenges. Revealing many events that have yet to be recorded in history books, textbooks, or literature, Williams chronicles the lives and careers of many influential individuals and the organizations that worked tirelessly to open doors of opportunity to the entire African American community.African Americans in Indianapolis serves as a reminder of the advancements that Black Midwestern ancestors made toward freedom and equality, as well as the continual struggle against inequalities that must be overcome.”

Phone Guest:

David Leander Williams – Indianapolis Author and Historian

