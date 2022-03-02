Community Connection
HomeCommunity Connection

Community Connection Wednesday March 2nd 2022

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 2nd 2022

 

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection At The Top Of The Show!

 

Grace Apostolic Church Covid Awareness & Appreciation Concert!

This Saturday March 5th! | Covid Vaccines & Boosters 3-5PM | Concert at 5PM

The Marion County Health Department mobile unit will be onsite 3-5pm with Rapid Testing and all three vaccinations available for those interested!

Music Featuring Randy Weston & Judah Band & More!

Phone Guest:Bishop Kevin Harrison SR – Sr. Pastor, Grace Apostolic Church

 

10th Anniversary Strikes for Stansfield! This Sunday March 6th At Woodland Bowl Supporting Fletcher Place Community Center!

Lane assignments 12:15 pm | Bowling from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm

Charity Organization Stansfield Circle Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Event Information: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/strikesforstansfield/?aid=2076306&fbclid=IwAR1PSrvgQWmp6n7pOTzAsYYP0zYNcfGObQHdBZBk18nKk__8xuUnvARHn1c

Woodland Bowl – 3421 E. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

About Stansfield Circle:”We are a social service organization helping to promote education for the under served and provide for our community’s needs.”

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 6 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 6 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close