Community Connection Wednesday March 2nd 2022
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection At The Top Of The Show!
Grace Apostolic Church Covid Awareness & Appreciation Concert!
This Saturday March 5th! | Covid Vaccines & Boosters 3-5PM | Concert at 5PM
The Marion County Health Department mobile unit will be onsite 3-5pm with Rapid Testing and all three vaccinations available for those interested!
Music Featuring Randy Weston & Judah Band & More!
Phone Guest:Bishop Kevin Harrison SR – Sr. Pastor, Grace Apostolic Church
10th Anniversary Strikes for Stansfield! This Sunday March 6th At Woodland Bowl Supporting Fletcher Place Community Center!
Lane assignments 12:15 pm | Bowling from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm
Charity Organization Stansfield Circle Joined Us Live On Community Connection!
Event Information: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/strikesforstansfield/?aid=2076306&fbclid=IwAR1PSrvgQWmp6n7pOTzAsYYP0zYNcfGObQHdBZBk18nKk__8xuUnvARHn1c
Woodland Bowl – 3421 E. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
About Stansfield Circle:”We are a social service organization helping to promote education for the under served and provide for our community’s needs.”