PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 2nd 2022

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection At The Top Of The Show!

Grace Apostolic Church Covid Awareness & Appreciation Concert!

This Saturday March 5th! | Covid Vaccines & Boosters 3-5PM | Concert at 5PM

The Marion County Health Department mobile unit will be onsite 3-5pm with Rapid Testing and all three vaccinations available for those interested!

Music Featuring Randy Weston & Judah Band & More!

Phone Guest:Bishop Kevin Harrison SR – Sr. Pastor, Grace Apostolic Church

10th Anniversary Strikes for Stansfield! This Sunday March 6th At Woodland Bowl Supporting Fletcher Place Community Center!

Lane assignments 12:15 pm | Bowling from 1:00 pm- 3:00 pm

Charity Organization Stansfield Circle Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Event Information: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/strikesforstansfield/?aid=2076306&fbclid=IwAR1PSrvgQWmp6n7pOTzAsYYP0zYNcfGObQHdBZBk18nKk__8xuUnvARHn1c

Woodland Bowl – 3421 E. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

About Stansfield Circle:”We are a social service organization helping to promote education for the under served and provide for our community’s needs.”

Also On AM 1310: The Light: