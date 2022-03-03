Community Connection
Community Connection Thursday March 3rd 2022

Annual St. Jude Radiothon!

Become a St. Jude Partner in Hope monthly donor and receive your Love Music Stop Cancer @StJude t-shirt! Help raise funds and awareness to help support kids fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Become A Partner In Hope Here: https://www.stjude.org/donate/radio-cares.html?sc_cid=ptn86935&source_code=OUQWTLCII22&fbclid=IwAR26mBbk2Gz58IGnxtN8baG2998nDTM40nIDNkTi9BTM7ID3VWe7aXfgwXg

