Community Connection Monday March 7th 2022

Interrupting Racism for Children Workshop – Presented By Child Advocates Inc.

This Wednesday March 9th at 8:30 AM & 4::30 PM

This Thursday March 10th at 8:30 AM & 4::30 PM

Location: Child Advocates 8200 Haverstick Rd, Suite 150Indianapolis, IN 46240

About The Program: “Interrupting Racism for Children moves individuals from awareness to action to stop racism in its tracks, creating a future where children thrive and race does not predict their life outcomes.”

More info:

https://www.childadvocates.net/event/interrupting-racism-for-children-21/?fbclid=IwAR2kT0EB5QG_cYu6EzzikxlUnje2PCBmoqoVpiYIAZ6wb6VqR5t_HdXdt-Y

Phone Guests:

Jill English – Chief of Community, Equity & Inclusion, Director of Interrupting Racism For Children Program

Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Exptert Kim Crowder, CEO of Kim Crowder Consulting Joined Us Live To Speak On Racist Issues On The Border.

We will be talking about African Students and other people of color who were rejected at the border a few days ago.

Kim Crowder Consulting: https://www.facebook.com/kimcrowderconsulting/

Phone Guest:

Kim Crowder – Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Expert and Founder & CEO of Kim Crowder Consulting

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaghn Joined Us Live On Community Connection.

Call Senator John Ford’s Office at 317-232-9400 or go to http://iga.in.gov/?fbclid=IwAR2x7dOx7ZLJQSHxRDuZ3eewPgNTptVrj_oWg7YpWDjkZvMdh6B9AkOxck4 to let your voice be heard about absentee ballot changes!

About Common Cause Indiana:

“Common Cause Indiana is a nonpartisan organization that works to promote open, ethical, and accountable government for every Hoosier.We believe government at every level should fairly represent the people it serves, and that we’re better off when people from all walks of life participate. We are determined to break the power of big money in our politics and government and ensure that every Hoosier has an equal voice in shaping the future for our families, our communities, and our state. We strive to see that every qualified citizen has a fair opportunity to vote and we’re committed to seeing that every vote is counted as cast.”

Website: https://www.commoncause.org/indiana/

Phone Guest:Julia Vaughn – Executive Director, Common Cause Indiana

