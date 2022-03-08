PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 8th 2022

Celebrating National Women’s Day

Today We Spoke To The 1st Ever Female To Be Installed As Senior Pastor At Light of the World Christian Church Pastor R. Janae Pitts-Murdock!

Join In The Celebration Tonight at 7PM At Light Of The World Christian Church 4646 North Michigan Road

Light Of The World Christian Church Senior Pastor Website Page: https://www.lovelwcc.org/about-us/whos-who/senior-pastor/?fbclid=IwAR09SKnEcwQAAONCNMjccnjkHIQVp2yxLJJhbsz1qhfy7B_NsrPtYtE3eI0

Phone Guest:

Pastor R. Janae Pitts-Murdock – 1ST Female Ever to be installed as Senior Pastor, Light Of The World Christian Church

IMPD Deputy Chief Of Police, Chief Valerie Cunningham Joined Us Live. She Is the First & So Far Only Woman To Be Called Chief Of Police For the City Of Indianapolis.

We will learn more about the IMPD’s 30X 30 Initiative IMPD signed last year to have the recruit class be at least 30% women by the year 2030. component of our recruitment efforts.

More information can be found at: https://30x30initiative.org/.

Phone Guest:

Chief Valerie Cunningham – IMPD Deputy Chief Of Police

City County Councillors Maggie Lewis (District 10) and City County Councillor Dan Boots (District 3) Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Discuss Last Nights City County Council Meeting.Indianapolis City County Council:

https://www.indy.gov/agency/city-county-council

Phone Guests:

Maggie Lewis – (D) Council Majority Leader, City County Council District 10 Representative

Dan Boots – (D) City County Council District 3 Representative

