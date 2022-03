PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday March 9th 2022

Democrat Senate District 46 Candidate & IPS Center for Inquiry School 2 principal, Andrea Hunley Joined Us Live To Speak On Her Campaign.

“I am Andrea Hunley and I am running to be your Indiana State Senator for District 46. A dynamic district needs a dynamic senator.”

Campaign Website: https://andreahunley.com/

Some Issues She Is Concerned About:

Strong Schools

Increased Minimum Wage

Economic and Workforce Development

Inclusive Neighborhoods

Expanded Transit

And More!

Local Artist And Public Historian Kaila Austin Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Speak On The Lost Indianapolis African American Settlement Of Norwood,

Indiana!The Norwood-Lovetown Community Project

Contact for History Documents:

norwoodfreetown@gmail.com

