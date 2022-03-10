PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday March 10th 2022

A Discussion About The African American Quality Of Life Initiative! Virtual Forum – Thursday, February 17 at 4:30 PM – Presented By The Indianapolis Urban League & The African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI

About: “Hear information about initiative updates, research finds and next steps in the RFP procress. Join us Thursday, February 17 at 4:30 pm. Go to http://www.iaaqli.org to learn more.”

Phone Guests:

Willis Bright – Chairman of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI

Karlin Tichenor – Consultant & Operations Manager of the IAAQLI

Tony Mason – President & CEO Indianapolis Urban League

Secretary of Commerce for the state of Indiana and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Brad Chambers Joined Us Live.

About: “Bradley B. Chambers is the Secretary of Commerce for the state of Indiana and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), serving as a member of Governor Eric Holcomb’s cabinet and leading the state’s economic development efforts since his appointment in summer 2021.”

Entrepreneur Resources:

David Watkins at the Indiana Small Bussiness Development Center

68 Capital – Be Nimble Foundation

Pitch Feast

Kepra Institute

Urban League Entrepreneurship Center

Edna Martin Chrstian Center

Indy Black Chamber of Commerce

Indiana Black Expo Partnership

More About Brad Chambers: https://www.iedc.in.gov/leadership/secretary-of-commerce

Topic: Entrepreneurship

Phone Guest:Brad Chambers – Secretary of Commerce for the state of Indiana and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Indianapolis Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live to Close Out The Show!

Also On AM 1310: The Light: