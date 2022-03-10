Community Connection Thursday March 10th 2022
A Discussion About The African American Quality Of Life Initiative! Virtual Forum – Thursday, February 17 at 4:30 PM – Presented By The Indianapolis Urban League & The African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI
About: “Hear information about initiative updates, research finds and next steps in the RFP procress. Join us Thursday, February 17 at 4:30 pm. Go to http://www.iaaqli.org to learn more.”
Phone Guests:
Willis Bright – Chairman of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis – AACI
Karlin Tichenor – Consultant & Operations Manager of the IAAQLI
Tony Mason – President & CEO Indianapolis Urban League
Secretary of Commerce for the state of Indiana and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation Brad Chambers Joined Us Live.
About: “Bradley B. Chambers is the Secretary of Commerce for the state of Indiana and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), serving as a member of Governor Eric Holcomb’s cabinet and leading the state’s economic development efforts since his appointment in summer 2021.”
Entrepreneur Resources:
David Watkins at the Indiana Small Bussiness Development Center
68 Capital – Be Nimble Foundation
Pitch Feast
Kepra Institute
Urban League Entrepreneurship Center
Edna Martin Chrstian Center
Indy Black Chamber of Commerce
Indiana Black Expo Partnership
More About Brad Chambers: https://www.iedc.in.gov/leadership/secretary-of-commerce
Topic: Entrepreneurship
