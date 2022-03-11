Fashion Friday: Kym Lee Talks 2022 Trends & Post-Pandemic Makeup Tips

Get Up Erica
After two years of being in pandemic mode, we’re finally outside again and ready to get back on the stylish side of things!

Today for “Fashion Friday,” we were joined by celebrity stylist Kym Lee to run down a few makeup tips that will definitely have you feeling like a whole new person.

From a modern approach to the oversaturated glossy lip to the magic of magnetic lashes, Kym has all the spring essentials to make the warmer seasons your most sensational. She even recommends the return of the super trendy comb-over brow — imagine that!

Get some essential makeup tips from Kym Lee below for “Fashion Friday” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

