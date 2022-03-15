Kelis Loses Husband Mike Mora To Stage 4 Stomach Cancer

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Life isn’t promise to any of us — if anything, death is the most definite fate for every living thing on Earth. Although most of us have accepted that morbid reality, it still hurts immensely whenever we’re faced with the tragic loss of a loved one.

Sadly, veteran R&B/pop sensation Kelis is experiencing that heartbreak today following news that her husband, Mike Mora, has died following a well-documented battle with stage 4 stomach cancer.

The late 37-year-old model-turned-photographer first went public with his cancer diagnosis last September, jumping on Instagram (seen above) to express both his worry and strength after being given 18 months to live a year earlier in September 2020. In a follow-up post, Mora got candid about why he decided to share his health journey, writing, “I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

Although Mora unfortunately didn’t make it through himself, his openness and bravery spoke volumes to his character and the love he shared with Kelis. With every post, he always made sure to end his note by writing “Love you @kelis.”

As of now, the “Milkshake” singer has yet to personally comment on the death of her husband. Steve Satterhwaite, a rep for her team at Red Light Management, confirmed the passing late Monday via a statement that reads, “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Kelis and Mike Mora married in a secret ceremony back in 2014 and share two kids together, 6-year-old son Shepherd and 1-year old daughter Galilee. Mora also was a stepfather to Kelis’ 12-year-old son Knight that she shares with her ex-husband, hip-hop icon Nas.

We are praying overtime for everyone who Mike Mora touched in his 37 years on this Earth, especially his wife and kids. May the hurt they’re feeling right now be subsided with good memories of the amazing man he appeared to be.

