Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – Harriet Tubman’s “Strength, Patience & Passion”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley is dedicating the “Wake Up & Win” mantras for the rest of this week to a handful of impactful sisters in celebration of Women’s History Month.

Today’s “her story” focuses on civil rights icon Harriet Tubman and her display of strength, patience and passion when it came to famously freeing enslaved Black people in the South through the Underground Railroad.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Instead of just looking out for herself, which nobody would’ve blamed her for given the circumstances during times of slavery, Tubman decided to go back and successfully make 19 trips without losing a single passenger. It’s through this passion for change, the strong mindset to keep pushing forward and the patience to make journeys that took a decade to complete is where we can learn the most from Harriet’s story.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Learn about Harriet Tubman and “her story” in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Her Story – Harriet Tubman’s “Strength, Patience & Passion”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 5 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 6 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 6 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close