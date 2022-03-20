News
Venus And Serena Williams Give Us Fashion Envy At The Producers Guild Awards

The Williams sisters were on the scene serving fashion envy at last night's Producers Guild Awards in their high fashion looks.

Venus and Serena Williams were on the scene last night for the Producers Guild Awards where they each gave us fashion envy in their individual looks.

Big sister Venus donned a gorgeous, strapless white gown by Atelier Versace that featured a slit on one side to give a little peek at her toned legs. She paired the look with minimal jewlery and wore her hair in a short, blunt bob that featured a blunt bang acoss her face. Serena matched her sister’s fly and wore a custom burgundy CD Greene ensemble. As styled by Jason Bolden, the tennis champion showed off her toned legs in the short ensemble and paired the look with clear pointy pumps. As for her hair, she rocked her golden blonde locks in a sleek, straight style that was parted over to one side of her face. Like her big sis, she rocked minimal jewlery and let her sparkly top and sleek train add to the dress’ accessorized.

Taking to Instagram, the athletic wife and mother shared a full legnth photo of herself ahead of the event, appropriately captioning the image ” in the rough.” Check it out below.

And check out Venus Williams’ gorgeous below.

We just love the Williams sisters’ style!

Venus And Serena Williams Give Us Fashion Envy At The Producers Guild Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

