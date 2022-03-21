Community Connection
Community Connection Monday March 21st 2022

Community Connection Monday March 21st 2022

 

Community Connection Honored Dr. Sara Fortin, the Chief Medical Officer Of The Eskenazi Health Center.

Radio One and Community Connection is Honoring Local Women Throughout The Month Of March Who Make Indianapolis a Better Place To Live.

https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/doctors/saura-fortin-erazo

 

Disability Rights & Resources #KnowTheSignsKnowYourRights

Employment Virtual Panel Tomorrow March 22nd 12:00 Noon – 1PM

About: “ICRC is partnering with local organizations to host a virtual panel discussion focused on Disability Rights & Resources in Employment The panel will feature four subject matter experts -ICRC- Governor’s Council for People with Disabilities- Department of Workforce Development- The Arc Indiana discussing illegal discrimination in employment based on disability and which resources are available to those who have faced unfair treatment in the workplace due to their disability.”

More Info: https://www.in.gov/icrc/live-virtual-presentations/disability-rights-and-resources-panel-discussions/?fbclid=IwAR1Po_XqoCBM6lO50T8LcDMIVJKjMTx28ikLvrNcjt1-XYNu8iKsdHSNRZ8

Phone Guest: Kyleigh Cramer – Indiana Civil Rights Commission Public Outreach and Education Manager

 

Disability Rights & Resources #KnowTheSignsKnowYourRights

Fair Housing Virtual Panel Tuesday March 29th 12:00 Noon – 1PM

About: “ICRC is partnering with local organizations to host a virtual panel discussion focused on Disability Rights & Resources in Fair Housing. The panel will feature four subject matter experts – ICRC- AccessABILITY – Indiana Disability Rights- ICAN discussing illegal discrimination in housing based on disability and which resources are available to those who have faced illegal discrimination or unfair treatment in housing due to their disability.”

Register: https://www.in.gov/icrc/live-virtual-presentations/disability-rights-and-resources-panel-discussions/?fbclid=IwAR0hQ23u_bAx41EEQf_Ag4f03kWSCZHZz7gpNNCdRzeQVZ4_4fj-o0LmZR0

Phone Guest: Kyleigh Cramer – Indiana Civil Rights Commission Public Outreach and Education Manager

 

Common Cause Indiana Fair Maps for Marion County Webinar Mar 24, 2022 07:00 PM

“Attend this meeting to learn how you can help advance fair maps in Indianapolis and across the state and ensure we end up with districts that benefit voters and communities, not the politicians”

Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_04e9MdBTRY6s-ElxTRWcww?fbclid=IwAR11LkYJ5TbGdxFDiP0suG9D1mc-SYQuEQlRw5Z6P-bfkJ_kyxg4oSZEVmE

About:

“We’ve formed the Indianapolis Citizens Redistricting Commission (ICRC) as an alternative to the hyper-partisan redistricting process that the City County Council will conduct.The ICRC needs to hear from residents across Indianapolis about how the current districts impact our communities and our ability to make our voices heard in city government. They’ll be drawing a “citizens map” that will stand in contrast to the politically-focused map the Council majority will produce..”

Julia Vaughn Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Joined Us For Our Weekly Voter Education Segment!

