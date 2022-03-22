PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday March 22nd 2022

We Spoke Live To LaRae Wilson, Indianapolis Screenwriter/Producer of The Upcoming Short Film ”SOCIAL DISTURBANCE”, At The Madame Walker Theatre Thursday March 22nd at 6 PM.

“This thrilling film centers around a young suburban woman running from her past who encounters an unassuming man, and a twisted obsession begins.”

Ticket information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-disturbance-film-screening-a-damon-dash-production-tickets-291300396327?fbclid=IwAR3heBvjXs1_e1cmnVux4LQbHULxTAObqPi34g2P7BnEmRr2GAO0UN-cph4

“The event begins at 6pm with food, music, cocktails, and conversation, followed by the film screening at 7pm. A talkback with the producer and leading actors, such as Vincent M. Ward from The Walking Dead and Gerald “Slink” Johnson from Black Jesus, will immediately follow. This will be an inspiring discussion you don’t want to miss!”

Indianapolis Native, Author of The Book “Choosing Resilience”, Tiran Jackson Joined Us Live!

Order Your Copy From His Website: https://choosingresilience.net/

About:, “The first step towards regaining control and happiness in our lives lies in making the decision to choose to be resilient in times of adversity. Choosing Resilience is about making a conscious decision to keep moving forward against undeniable opposition. Responding with resilience means finding the courage and strength to keep driving, pushing and pursuing—having the determination that no matter how bad the circumstances may appear life will be better.”

