Community Connection Wednesday March 23rd 2022

1-2PM: Marshawn Wolley CEO/Founder, Black Onyx Management Inc Joined Us Live To Speak On This Year’s Short Legislative Session.

We will take a closer look at some of the bills the Governor signed into law and some of the ones he did not.

Indiana General Assembly 2022 Session – http://iga.in.gov/

2PM – 3PM: Open Lines

