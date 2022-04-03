CeCe Winans Wins Big At The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Get Up!

Gospel legend CeCe Winans was the big winner in this year’s GRAMMY Awards, taking home three including “Best Gospel Album” for “Believe For It.” Maverick City Music and Elevation Worship won the GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album “Old Church Basement.” American Idol winner Carrie Underwood took home the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for “My Savior.”

Maverick City Music is set to make history at Sunday’s major award show, becoming the first Gospel artist in 20 years to be televised at the ceremony.

Check out the nominees below. The Winners are in Bold.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God,” Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful,” Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe and Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help,” Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown and Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost,” CeCe Winans

“Wait on You,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake and Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win,” Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn and Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile and H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word,” Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess and Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans and Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story,” Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition,” Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger,” Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2,” Israel and New Breed

“The Blessing (Live),” Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live),” Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement,” Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith,” Harry Connick, Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother,” Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On,” Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

“Songs For the Times,” The Isaacs

“My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

