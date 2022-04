PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday April 5th 2022

City County Councilor’s Maggie Lewis and Ali Brown of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus Joined Us Live To Speak On Last Night’s City County Council Meeting & The Council’s Proposed Redistricting Plan For Council Seats.

Indiana Black Legislative Caucus: https://indianahousedemocrats.org/members/iblc

Phone Guest:

Maggie Lewis – City County Council District 10 Representative, Council Majority Leader

Ali Brown – City County Councillor for District 5

