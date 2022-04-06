Community Connection Wednesday April 6th 2022
Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection For His Monthly Visit.
Some Topics Being Mentioned:
- Scholarships in Style Free Resource Fair https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scholarships-in-style-tickets-301524436707?fbclid=IwAR2FkdiHfP7VpzEaQsHJZfyjsrKgLzYxec5OnczYhwSarN2Pl5WmCDp1mPo
- Launch of Project Indy for summer jobs for youth 16-24 https://projectindy.net/?fbclid=IwAR006qI5O63CcyfjQkU2mfcLhftScQ3uZm48Bf6bK7soZhsZoHJ-nNCgscg
- Elevation Grant partnership with the Indianapolis Foundation, part of our ARPA violence reduction spending. https://www.cicf.org/not-for-profits/elevation-grant/
- Capital campaign for Martin Luther King Jr. Park, announced yesterday · Construction season underway
- And More
Scholarships in Style – By EmployIndy
This Sat. April 9th 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Longfellow Middle School 510 Laurel Street Indianapolis, IN 46203
About: “Students and families will have the opportunity to explore and identify the resources that can assist their student(s) and family in achieving personal, educational, and professional success.”
Haircuts, Manicures, Door Prizes & More!
**Food and Drinks will be sponsored by the Indiana Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs
More Info & Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scholarships-in-style-tickets-301524436707?fbclid=IwAR3fJMtf_KEifPnOX2ZhCuKdXC0KiDa3eDRNBOwk6-y_et85dow3lycVdiw
If you are in middle school, you can Sign-Up for 21st Century Scholars!Phone
Guests: Esther Woodson – Director of Indy Achieves