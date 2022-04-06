PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday April 6th 2022

Mayor Joe Hogsett Joined Us Live On Community Connection For His Monthly Visit.

Some Topics Being Mentioned:

Scholarships in Style – By EmployIndy

This Sat. April 9th 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Longfellow Middle School 510 Laurel Street Indianapolis, IN 46203

About: “Students and families will have the opportunity to explore and identify the resources that can assist their student(s) and family in achieving personal, educational, and professional success.”

Haircuts, Manicures, Door Prizes & More!

**Food and Drinks will be sponsored by the Indiana Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs

More Info & Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/scholarships-in-style-tickets-301524436707?fbclid=IwAR3fJMtf_KEifPnOX2ZhCuKdXC0KiDa3eDRNBOwk6-y_et85dow3lycVdiw

If you are in middle school, you can Sign-Up for 21st Century Scholars!Phone

Guests: Esther Woodson – Director of Indy Achieves

